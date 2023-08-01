English
    NOCIL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 396.67 crore, down 22.05% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NOCIL are:Net Sales at Rs 396.67 crore in June 2023 down 22.05% from Rs. 508.90 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.30 crore in June 2023 down 48.41% from Rs. 66.48 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.47 crore in June 2023 down 41.66% from Rs. 103.65 crore in June 2022.
    NOCIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.99 in June 2022.NOCIL shares closed at 220.80 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.70% returns over the last 6 months and -19.11% over the last 12 months.
    NOCIL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations396.67392.72508.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations396.67392.72508.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials222.09198.67268.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.680.661.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.5834.202.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.5220.8124.03
    Depreciation12.9313.8713.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.3288.65109.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.5535.8688.91
    Other Income4.992.941.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.5438.8089.96
    Interest0.380.270.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.1638.5389.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.1638.5389.68
    Tax12.8610.2123.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.3028.3266.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.3028.3266.48
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates34.3028.3266.48
    Equity Share Capital166.65166.64166.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.061.703.99
    Diluted EPS2.051.703.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.061.703.99
    Diluted EPS2.051.703.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:22 am

