NOCIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 325.72 crore, down 16.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.72 crore in December 2022 down 16.25% from Rs. 388.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.62 crore in December 2022 down 37.5% from Rs. 29.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.79 crore in December 2022 down 22.35% from Rs. 51.24 crore in December 2021.