    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NOCIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 325.72 crore, down 16.25% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NOCIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 325.72 crore in December 2022 down 16.25% from Rs. 388.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.62 crore in December 2022 down 37.5% from Rs. 29.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.79 crore in December 2022 down 22.35% from Rs. 51.24 crore in December 2021.

    NOCIL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations325.72389.23388.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations325.72389.23388.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials213.52228.00221.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.670.770.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.27-23.108.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.3821.2519.41
    Depreciation14.1713.9510.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.84100.3187.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.4148.0539.93
    Other Income2.210.860.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.6248.9140.42
    Interest0.310.340.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.3148.5740.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.3148.5740.14
    Tax6.6912.8410.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.6235.7329.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.6235.7329.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.6235.7329.79
    Equity Share Capital166.63166.62166.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.122.141.79
    Diluted EPS1.112.131.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.122.141.79
    Diluted EPS1.112.131.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited