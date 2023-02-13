NOCIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 325.72 crore, down 16.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.72 crore in December 2022 down 16.25% from Rs. 388.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.62 crore in December 2022 down 37.5% from Rs. 29.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.79 crore in December 2022 down 22.35% from Rs. 51.24 crore in December 2021.

NOCIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.79 in December 2021.

NOCIL shares closed at 211.55 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.25% returns over the last 6 months and -5.09% over the last 12 months.