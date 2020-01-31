NOCIL Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 194.31 crore, down 25.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.31 crore in December 2019 down 25.62% from Rs. 261.24 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.99 crore in December 2019 down 53.27% from Rs. 44.92 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.97 crore in December 2019 down 49.47% from Rs. 75.15 crore in December 2018.

NOCIL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

NOCIL shares closed at 109.95 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.07% returns over the last 6 months and -24.87% over the last 12 months.