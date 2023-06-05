NMS Resources Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, up 290.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in March 2023 up 290.45% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 31.73% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 36.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

NMS Resources EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.

NMS Resources shares closed at 22.57 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.51% returns over the last 6 months and 32.76% over the last 12 months.