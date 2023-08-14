NMS Resources Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 4224.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in June 2023 up 4224.31% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 40.26% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

NMS Resources EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

NMS Resources shares closed at 21.38 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.26% returns over the last 6 months and -8.24% over the last 12 months.