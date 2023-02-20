NMS Resources Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, up 3334.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in December 2022 up 3334.77% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 147.9% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.