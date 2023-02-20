 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NMS Resources Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, up 3334.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NMS Resources Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in December 2022 up 3334.77% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 147.9% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

NMS Resources Global
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.04 0.16 0.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.04 0.16 0.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.06 0.04 0.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.06 -0.04 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.03 0.04
Depreciation -- 0.00 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.94 0.09 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.06 0.04 -0.12
Other Income -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.06 0.04 -0.12
Interest -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.06 0.04 -0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.06 0.04 -0.12
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.06 0.04 -0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.06 0.04 -0.12
Equity Share Capital 3.01 3.01 3.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 0.13 -0.39
Diluted EPS 0.19 0.13 -0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 0.13 -0.39
Diluted EPS 0.19 0.13 -0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited