NMS Resources Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, up 3334.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in December 2022 up 3334.77% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 147.9% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

NMS Resources EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2021.

NMS Resources shares closed at 19.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.77% returns over the last 6 months and -33.22% over the last 12 months.