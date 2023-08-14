NMS Resources Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore, up 1189.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore in June 2023 up 1189.79% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

NMS Resources EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

NMS Resources shares closed at 21.38 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.26% returns over the last 6 months and -8.24% over the last 12 months.