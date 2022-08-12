NMS Resources Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 70.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 70.14% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 76.01% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 89.8% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021.

NMS Resources EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2021.

NMS Resources shares closed at 19.95 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.91% returns over the last 6 months and -9.93% over the last 12 months.