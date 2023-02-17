NMS Resources Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore, down 0.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore in December 2022 down 0.75% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 30.31% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 66.1% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.