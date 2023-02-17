NMS Resources Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore, down 0.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore in December 2022 down 0.75% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 30.31% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 66.1% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

NMS Resources EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in December 2021.

NMS Resources shares closed at 19.25 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.75% returns over the last 6 months and -35.62% over the last 12 months.