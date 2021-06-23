MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:'COLLECTIVE FORCE: India Inc. unites to tackle the second wave of COVID-19' on June 23, 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

NMDC's net profit jumps manifold to Rs 2,838 crore in March quarter

The country's largest iron ore producer had clocked a Rs 351-crore net profit during the January-March period of the financial year 2019-20, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

PTI
June 23, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST
NMDC Ltd.

NMDC Ltd.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned NMDC posted a manifold jump in its net profit to Rs 2,838 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The country's largest iron ore producer had clocked a Rs 351-crore net profit during the January-March period of the financial year 2019-20, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during January-March 2021 more than doubled to Rs 6,932.75 crore, from Rs 3,320.95 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,668.36 crore as against Rs 1745.96 crore a year ago.

In a separate statement, NMDC said its profit after tax (PAT) was at Rs 6,253 crore during the whole of 2020-21 fiscal, reflecting a growth of 73 per cent from the Rs 3,610 crore achieved in FY 2019-20.

Close

The Hyderabad-headquartered company has produced 34.15 million tonne (MT) iron ore in the financial year ended March 31, 2021, up eight per cent from 31.49 MT it had produced in 2019-20 fiscal.

NMDC sold 33.25 MT of iron ore, registering a growth of six per cent as compared with 31.51 MT sold during FY 2019-20.

In the statement, NMDC Chairman and Managing Director Sumit Deb said, "This has been an excellent year for the iron and steel sector and it gives me great pride to share these impressive results achieved in a year that has been challenging for the economy more than one reason."
PTI
TAGS: #earnings #NMDC #Results
first published: Jun 23, 2021 10:05 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.