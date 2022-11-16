NMDC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,328.45 crore, down 51.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,328.45 crore in September 2022 down 51.01% from Rs. 6,793.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 888.68 crore in September 2022 down 62.04% from Rs. 2,340.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,280.19 crore in September 2022 down 60.04% from Rs. 3,203.39 crore in September 2021.

NMDC EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.99 in September 2021.

NMDC shares closed at 109.00 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.93% returns over the last 6 months and -22.25% over the last 12 months.