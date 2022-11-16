 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

NMDC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,328.45 crore, down 51.01% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NMDC are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,328.45 crore in September 2022 down 51.01% from Rs. 6,793.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 888.68 crore in September 2022 down 62.04% from Rs. 2,340.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,280.19 crore in September 2022 down 60.04% from Rs. 3,203.39 crore in September 2021.

NMDC EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.99 in September 2021.

NMDC shares closed at 109.00 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.93% returns over the last 6 months and -22.25% over the last 12 months.

NMDC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,328.45 4,767.07 6,793.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,328.45 4,767.07 6,793.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.68 15.43 22.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 600.86 -380.94 -71.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 396.89 326.85 289.44
Depreciation 73.83 84.82 59.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 52.12 36.61 51.96
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,400.71 2,869.01 3,387.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 780.36 1,815.29 3,054.99
Other Income 426.00 145.96 88.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,206.36 1,961.25 3,143.81
Interest 18.19 15.34 1.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,188.17 1,945.91 3,142.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,188.17 1,945.91 3,142.09
Tax 299.36 476.34 800.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 888.81 1,469.57 2,341.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.13 -0.13 -0.18
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 888.68 1,469.44 2,340.92
Equity Share Capital 293.07 293.07 293.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.03 5.01 7.99
Diluted EPS 3.03 5.01 7.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.03 5.01 7.99
Diluted EPS 3.03 5.01 7.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #NMDC #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:22 am