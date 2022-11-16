English
    NMDC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,328.45 crore, down 51.01% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NMDC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,328.45 crore in September 2022 down 51.01% from Rs. 6,793.51 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 888.68 crore in September 2022 down 62.04% from Rs. 2,340.92 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,280.19 crore in September 2022 down 60.04% from Rs. 3,203.39 crore in September 2021.

    NMDC EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.99 in September 2021.

    NMDC shares closed at 109.00 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.93% returns over the last 6 months and -22.25% over the last 12 months.

    NMDC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,328.454,767.076,793.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,328.454,767.076,793.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.6815.4322.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks600.86-380.94-71.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost396.89326.85289.44
    Depreciation73.8384.8259.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses52.1236.6151.96
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,400.712,869.013,387.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax780.361,815.293,054.99
    Other Income426.00145.9688.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,206.361,961.253,143.81
    Interest18.1915.341.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,188.171,945.913,142.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,188.171,945.913,142.09
    Tax299.36476.34800.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities888.811,469.572,341.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.13-0.13-0.18
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period888.681,469.442,340.92
    Equity Share Capital293.07293.07293.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.035.017.99
    Diluted EPS3.035.017.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.035.017.99
    Diluted EPS3.035.017.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

