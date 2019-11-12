NMDC Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,241.76 crore, down 8.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,241.76 crore in September 2019 down 8.05% from Rs. 2,437.92 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 703.27 crore in September 2019 up 10.51% from Rs. 636.37 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,187.73 crore in September 2019 down 14.57% from Rs. 1,390.36 crore in September 2018.

NMDC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.01 in September 2018.

NMDC shares closed at 103.75 on November 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.55% returns over the last 6 months and -2.67% over the last 12 months.