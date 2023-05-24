English
    NMDC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,851.37 crore, down 12.7% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NMDC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,851.37 crore in March 2023 down 12.7% from Rs. 6,702.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,277.06 crore in March 2023 up 25.45% from Rs. 1,815.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,153.39 crore in March 2023 down 28.62% from Rs. 3,016.90 crore in March 2022.

    NMDC EPS has increased to Rs. 7.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.19 in March 2022.

    NMDC shares closed at 105.75 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.65% returns over the last 6 months and -17.48% over the last 12 months.

    NMDC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,851.373,719.996,702.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,851.373,719.996,702.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.6526.8331.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-424.87-291.65-424.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost457.87344.89464.49
    Depreciation93.1683.60111.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses97.2477.0387.99
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,551.112,419.523,857.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,072.211,059.772,572.88
    Other Income-11.98187.87332.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,060.231,247.642,905.43
    Interest11.7729.9325.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,048.461,217.712,880.28
    Exceptional Items1,237.27----
    P/L Before Tax3,285.731,217.712,880.28
    Tax1,008.48327.621,065.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,277.25890.091,815.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.19-0.23-0.22
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,277.06889.861,815.05
    Equity Share Capital293.07293.07293.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.773.046.19
    Diluted EPS7.773.046.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.773.046.19
    Diluted EPS7.773.046.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

