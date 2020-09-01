NMDC Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,937.50 crore, down 40.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,937.50 crore in June 2020 down 40.64% from Rs. 3,263.74 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 532.90 crore in June 2020 down 54.81% from Rs. 1,179.28 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 826.60 crore in June 2020 down 58.46% from Rs. 1,989.66 crore in June 2019.

NMDC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.85 in June 2019.

NMDC shares closed at 97.15 on August 31, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.55% returns over the last 6 months and 20.68% over the last 12 months.