Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NMDC Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,937.50 crore, down 40.64% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NMDC are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,937.50 crore in June 2020 down 40.64% from Rs. 3,263.74 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 532.90 crore in June 2020 down 54.81% from Rs. 1,179.28 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 826.60 crore in June 2020 down 58.46% from Rs. 1,989.66 crore in June 2019.

NMDC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.85 in June 2019.

NMDC shares closed at 97.15 on August 31, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.55% returns over the last 6 months and 20.68% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,937.503,187.343,263.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,937.503,187.343,263.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.245.007.95
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-56.62-40.95-12.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost253.65289.87253.13
Depreciation57.2867.4764.77
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses119.73203.18190.10
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses860.611,238.30957.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax697.611,424.471,802.07
Other Income71.71133.25122.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax769.321,557.721,924.89
Interest9.32-21.3311.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax760.001,579.051,913.16
Exceptional Items---96.44--
P/L Before Tax760.001,482.611,913.16
Tax226.671,131.07733.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities533.33351.541,179.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-0.43-0.33-0.14
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period532.90351.211,179.28
Equity Share Capital306.19306.19306.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.741.153.85
Diluted EPS1.741.153.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.741.153.85
Diluted EPS1.741.153.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Sep 1, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #NMDC #Results

