NMDC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,719.99 crore, down 36.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NMDC are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,719.99 crore in December 2022 down 36.67% from Rs. 5,873.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 889.86 crore in December 2022 down 56.59% from Rs. 2,049.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,331.24 crore in December 2022 down 51.86% from Rs. 2,765.27 crore in December 2021.

NMDC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,719.99 3,328.45 5,873.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,719.99 3,328.45 5,873.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.83 23.68 23.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -291.65 600.86 -168.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 344.89 396.89 311.63
Depreciation 83.60 73.83 60.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 77.03 52.12 37.76
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,419.52 1,400.71 3,057.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,059.77 780.36 2,551.83
Other Income 187.87 426.00 152.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,247.64 1,206.36 2,704.70
Interest 29.93 18.19 9.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,217.71 1,188.17 2,695.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,217.71 1,188.17 2,695.51
Tax 327.62 299.36 645.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 890.09 888.81 2,049.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.23 -0.13 -0.13
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 889.86 888.68 2,049.67
Equity Share Capital 293.07 293.07 293.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.04 3.03 6.99
Diluted EPS 3.04 3.03 6.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.04 3.03 6.99
Diluted EPS 3.04 3.03 6.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited