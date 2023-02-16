NMDC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,719.99 crore, down 36.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,719.99 crore in December 2022 down 36.67% from Rs. 5,873.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 889.86 crore in December 2022 down 56.59% from Rs. 2,049.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,331.24 crore in December 2022 down 51.86% from Rs. 2,765.27 crore in December 2021.