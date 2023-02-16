English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NMDC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,719.99 crore, down 36.67% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NMDC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,719.99 crore in December 2022 down 36.67% from Rs. 5,873.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 889.86 crore in December 2022 down 56.59% from Rs. 2,049.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,331.24 crore in December 2022 down 51.86% from Rs. 2,765.27 crore in December 2021.

    NMDC EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.99 in December 2021.

    NMDC shares closed at 118.25 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.11% returns over the last 6 months and -20.80% over the last 12 months.

    NMDC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,719.993,328.455,873.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,719.993,328.455,873.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.8323.6823.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-291.65600.86-168.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost344.89396.89311.63
    Depreciation83.6073.8360.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses77.0352.1237.76
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,419.521,400.713,057.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,059.77780.362,551.83
    Other Income187.87426.00152.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,247.641,206.362,704.70
    Interest29.9318.199.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,217.711,188.172,695.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,217.711,188.172,695.51
    Tax327.62299.36645.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities890.09888.812,049.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.23-0.13-0.13
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period889.86888.682,049.67
    Equity Share Capital293.07293.07293.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.043.036.99
    Diluted EPS3.043.036.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.043.036.99
    Diluted EPS3.043.036.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #NMDC #Results
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:00 pm