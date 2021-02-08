NMDC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,355.10 crore, up 44.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,355.10 crore in December 2020 up 44.86% from Rs. 3,006.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,108.91 crore in December 2020 up 53.22% from Rs. 1,376.36 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,873.39 crore in December 2020 up 66.9% from Rs. 1,721.60 crore in December 2019.

NMDC EPS has increased to Rs. 6.89 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.50 in December 2019.

NMDC shares closed at 116.05 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.49% returns over the last 6 months and 2.88% over the last 12 months.