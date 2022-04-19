 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NMDC Q4 PAT may dip 16% YoY to Rs. 2,391 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 19, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 2 percent Y-o-Y (up 18 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,956 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects NMDC to report net profit at Rs. 2,391 crore down 16% year-on-year (up 17% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 26 percent Y-o-Y (up 20 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,120 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

