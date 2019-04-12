NMDC Q4 PAT may dip 13.4% YoY to Rs. 958.3 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects NMDC to report net profit at Rs. 958.3 crore down 13.4% year-on-year (down 39.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 16.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,226 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 26.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 35 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,399.5 crore.

