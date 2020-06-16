App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

NMDC Q4 PAT down by 76% at Rs 351 crore

NMDCs consolidated total income during the fourth quarter was at Rs 3320.95 crore compared to Rs 3,839.52 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NMDC Limited's consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31 was down by 76 per cent to Rs 351.31 crore following a drop of one million tonnes of production and 0.55 million tonnes of sales in March 2020, the company said in a statement.

The PAT was at Rs 1,448.85 crore in the January- March quarter of FY 19.

NMDCs consolidated total income during the fourth quarter was at Rs 3320.95 crore compared to Rs 3,839.52 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

Close

"This was a tough quarter with all the disruptions and the disturbances. I am happy with the stable performance despite the challenges faced during this year.

related news

During this quarter, we focused on empowering our workforce, technological upgradation and we will see marked improvement in our performance in the following quarters," N Baijendra Kumar CMD of NMDC said.

NMDC produced 31.49 million tonnes and sold 31.51 million tonnes of iron ore during 2019-20 against production of 32.36 million tonnes and sales of 32.36 million tonnes during the previous year.

The company's turnover for the year 2019-20 stood at Rs 11,699 crore against Rs 12,153 crore during 2018-19.

The company's production of iron ore during the 4th quarter was 9.47 million tonnes registering a decrease of 11 per cent over the same quarter in FY19, while sales of iron ore was 8.62 MT which was about 15 per cent less than that of the fourth quarter in FY19, it said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 08:59 pm

tags #Business #NMDC #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | 375 renowned personalities urge Modi govt to release political prisoners

Coronavirus pandemic | 375 renowned personalities urge Modi govt to release political prisoners

WHO expects China to share genetic sequences from resurgence of coronavirus

WHO expects China to share genetic sequences from resurgence of coronavirus

SC says COVID-19 situation is not improving in the country, it's getting worse

SC says COVID-19 situation is not improving in the country, it's getting worse

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.