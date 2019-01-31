NMDC Q3 net zooms by 78% to Rs 1,557 cr

State-owned NMDC on Thursday said its net profit for the quarter ended December 31 was up by 78 percent to Rs 1,557 crore against Rs 887 during the same quarter last fiscal.

According to a regulatory filing, the miner said the total income during the quarter under discussion grew by about 47 percent to Rs 3,786 crore.

It was Rs 2,580 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18. For the nine-month period, NMDC clocked Rs 8,902 crore income against Rs 8,081 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Net profit for the first three quarters stood at Rs 3,188 crore against Rs 3,806 during the same period in FY18..