English
NMDC Q3 net profit jumps 53% to Rs 2,108 crore

Total expenses during the third quarter of 2020-21 financial year stood at Rs 1,650 crore as against Rs 1,491 crore in the same period last year.

PTI
February 09, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST
 
 
State-owned mining major NMDC on Monday said its consolidated net profit jumped 53 percent to Rs 2,108 crore for the quarter ended in December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,375 crore during the same quarter a year ago, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

During the period under review, total income rose to Rs 4,461 crore from Rs 3,137 crore in the year-ago-period.

Total expenses during the third quarter of 2020-21 financial year stood at Rs 1,650 crore as against Rs 1,491 crore in the same period last year.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country’s largest iron ore miner.

Besides iron ore, it is also involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.
TAGS: #NMDC #Results
first published: Feb 9, 2021 08:34 am

