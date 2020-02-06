App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

NMDC Q3 net profit declines 13% at Rs 1,375cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,576 crore during the same quarter a year ago, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

State-owned mining major NMDC on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 12.75 per cent to Rs 1,375 crore for December quarter mainly on account of fall in income.

During the period under review, total income fell to Rs 3,137 crore from Rs 3,786 crore in the year-ago-period.

During the period under review, total income fell to Rs 3,137 crore from Rs 3,786 crore in the year-ago-period.

Total expenses during the third quarter of 2019-20 stood at Rs 1,491 crore as against Rs 1,575 crore in same period last year.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 08:10 pm

tags #Business #NMDC #Results

