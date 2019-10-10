NMDC Q2 PAT seen up 19.1% YoY to Rs. 758 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects NMDC to report net profit at Rs. 758 crore up 19.1% year-on-year (down 35.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 12.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 34.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,135 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 13.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 41.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,086 crore.

