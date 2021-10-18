NMDC Q2 PAT seen up 168% YoY to Rs 2,074 cr: ICICI Direct

nmdc_92736978

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects NMDC to report net profit at Rs 2,074 crore up 168% year-on-year (down 35% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 167 percent Y-o-Y (down 9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 5,944 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 160 percent Y-o-Y (down 36 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,679 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

