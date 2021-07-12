NMDC Q1 PAT seen up 407% YoY to Rs. 2,704 cr: ICICI Direct

nmdc_92736978

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Metal and Mining sector. The brokerage house expects NMDC to report net profit at Rs. 2,704 crore up 407% year-on-year (down 5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 273 percent Y-o-Y (up 5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,218 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 375 percent Y-o-Y (down 15 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,589 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

