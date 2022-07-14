 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

NMDC Q1 PAT may dip 39.3% YoY to Rs. 1,938.6 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Broker Research
Jul 14, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 30.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 32.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,497.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

nmdc_92736978

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects NMDC to report net profit at Rs. 1,938.6 crore down 39.3% year-on-year (down 12.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 30.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 32.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,497.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 54.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 28.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,915.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Prabhudas_Metal & Mining

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Metal &amp; Mining #NMDC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll
first published: Jul 14, 2022 11:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.