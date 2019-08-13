NMDC Q1 net up 21% at Rs 1,178 cr

State-owned miner NMDC on August 13 reported 21 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,178.01 crore for June quarter 2019 on the back of higher income.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 974.29 crore in the year-ago quarter, NMDC said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 3,386.65 crore from Rs 2,547.33 crore in April-June, 2018-19.