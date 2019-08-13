NMDC Q1 net up 21% at Rs 1,178 cr

The company had posted a profit of Rs 974.29 crore in the year-ago quarter, NMDC said in a filing to the BSE.
State-owned miner NMDC on August 13 reported 21 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,178.01 crore for June quarter 2019 on the back of higher income.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 974.29 crore in the year-ago quarter, NMDC said in a filing to the BSE.
Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 3,386.65 crore from Rs 2,547.33 crore in April-June, 2018-19.
Total expenses stood at Rs 1,474.76 crore as compared to Rs 1,071.66 crore in the year-ago period.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 08:42 pm