    NMDC Q1 net profit increases 13% to Rs 1,661 crore

    Net profit of country’s largest iron ore producer and exporter was Rs 1,661 crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 1,471 crore in the same quarter last year.

    Shubhangi Mathur
    August 11, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST
    National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC) on August 11 reported an increase of 13 percent in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2023-24.

    Net profit of country’s largest iron ore producer and exporter was Rs 1,661 crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 1,471 crore in the same quarter last year.

    Sequentially, net profit of NMDC declined 27 percent in Q1 from Rs 2,277 crore in the March quarter.

    Revenue from operations rose 13 percent to Rs 5,395 crore in Q1FY24, as against Rs 4,767 crore in the year ago period.

    EBIT of the company’s iron ore segment stood at Rs 2,106 crore in the quarter ending June, compared to Rs 1,982 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, pellet, other minerals & services’ segment reported loss of Rs 36.52 crore versus loss of Rs 30.44 crore last year.

    Shares of NMDC closed at Rs 113.50 on the NSE, down 0.18 percent.

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:38 pm

