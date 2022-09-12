NMDC: Is it a good time to enter, post the 25% rally from the lows?











Investors need to watch out for the timeline regarding the steel plant de-merger and divestment

NMDC | CMP: Rs 122.95 | The share added 6 percent in the week gone by. The Supreme Court has raised the cap on iron ore mining in Karnataka to 50 mt from 35 mt which is significant as it could prompt iron ore mining companies such as NMDC to ramp up capacity implies additional iron ore security for JSW Steel’s Vijayanagar expansion, and might pave the way for auction of more iron ore mines in Karnataka. State-owned miner NMDC Ltd targets to achieve 46 million tonnes of Iron ore production in the current fiscal, 10 percent higher than that of last year, Chairman and Managing Director, Sumit Deb said. The company achieved production of 42.19 MT and sales of 40.56 MT in FY22 with a turnover of Rs 25,882 crore.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook NMDC (CMP: Rs 124; Market capitalisation: Rs 36,325 crore) has kept iron ore lumps and fine prices unchanged for September at Rs 4,100 and Rs 2,910 per tonnes, respectively, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis. (image) Production and sales volumes remained at 13.45 million tonnes (MT) and 13.44 MT from April-August 2022, a decline of 10 percent and 14 percent, respectively, year on year (YoY). Q1FY23 performance NMDC’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was above expectations, mainly on higher realisation...

