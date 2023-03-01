English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NMDC iron ore output grows 4% in Feb; sales drop 4.78%

    Sales of iron ore declined by 4.78 per cent to 3.78 MT in February 2023 compared to 3.97 MT in the same month of last year, according to an exchange filing.

    PTI
    March 01, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST

    NMDC Ltd on Wednesday reported 4 per cent growth in its iron ore production at 4.48 million tonnes (MT) in February 2023 compared to 4.31 MT a year ago.

    Sales of iron ore declined by 4.78 per cent to 3.78 MT in February 2023 compared to 3.97 MT in the same month of last year, according to an exchange filing.

    NMDC's iron ore production during the April-February period fell 4.19 per cent to 35.62 MT from 37.18 MT in the year-ago period.

    Iron ore sales in April-February 2022-23 also fell 8.61 per cent to 33.42 MT from 36.57 MT a year ago.

    NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore producer contributing nearly 17 per cent to the country's total iron ore production.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    PTI
    Tags: #earnings #iron ore #NMDC #Profit #Results #sales
    first published: Mar 1, 2023 07:10 pm