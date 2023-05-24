NMDC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,851.37 crore, down 12.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,851.37 crore in March 2023 down 12.7% from Rs. 6,702.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,271.53 crore in March 2023 up 24.98% from Rs. 1,817.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,153.50 crore in March 2023 down 28.58% from Rs. 3,015.16 crore in March 2022.

NMDC EPS has increased to Rs. 7.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.20 in March 2022.

NMDC shares closed at 105.80 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.57% returns over the last 6 months and -17.44% over the last 12 months.