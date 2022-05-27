 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NMDC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,702.24 crore, down 2.12% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NMDC are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,702.24 crore in March 2022 down 2.12% from Rs. 6,847.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,817.45 crore in March 2022 down 35.91% from Rs. 2,835.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,015.16 crore in March 2022 down 30.29% from Rs. 4,325.45 crore in March 2021.

NMDC EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.64 in March 2021.

NMDC shares closed at 125.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

NMDC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,702.24 5,873.77 6,847.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,702.24 5,873.77 6,847.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.92 23.09 25.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -424.42 -168.47 -184.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 465.37 312.26 290.09
Depreciation 111.80 60.68 56.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 87.99 37.76 226.71
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,858.81 3,057.93 2,249.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,570.77 2,550.52 4,183.34
Other Income 332.59 152.91 85.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,903.36 2,703.43 4,268.52
Interest 25.15 9.19 4.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,878.21 2,694.24 4,264.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,878.21 2,694.24 4,264.39
Tax 1,065.01 645.71 1,430.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,813.20 2,048.53 2,833.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.22 -0.13 1.72
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,812.98 2,048.40 2,835.54
Minority Interest 0.16 0.09 0.21
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.31 1.32 0.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,817.45 2,049.81 2,835.82
Equity Share Capital 293.07 293.07 293.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.20 6.99 9.64
Diluted EPS 6.20 6.99 9.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.20 6.99 9.64
Diluted EPS 6.20 6.99 9.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 27, 2022 03:54 pm
