NMDC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,702.24 crore, down 2.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,702.24 crore in March 2022 down 2.12% from Rs. 6,847.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,817.45 crore in March 2022 down 35.91% from Rs. 2,835.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,015.16 crore in March 2022 down 30.29% from Rs. 4,325.45 crore in March 2021.

NMDC EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.64 in March 2021.

NMDC shares closed at 125.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)