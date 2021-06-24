MARKET NEWS

NMDC Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,847.57 crore, up 114.84% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NMDC are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,847.57 crore in March 2021 up 114.84% from Rs. 3,187.34 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,835.82 crore in March 2021 up 799.15% from Rs. 315.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,325.45 crore in March 2021 up 166.78% from Rs. 1,621.34 crore in March 2020.

NMDC EPS has increased to Rs. 9.64 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2020.

NMDC shares closed at 185.40 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.05% returns over the last 6 months and 112.61% over the last 12 months.

NMDC
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations6,847.574,355.103,187.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6,847.574,355.103,187.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials25.187.235.00
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-184.5732.14-40.95
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost290.09272.72290.56
Depreciation56.9360.5967.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses226.71223.89203.18
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2,249.891,052.351,241.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,183.342,706.181,420.05
Other Income85.18105.87133.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,268.522,812.051,553.66
Interest4.131.64-21.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,264.392,810.411,574.99
Exceptional Items-----96.44
P/L Before Tax4,264.392,810.411,478.55
Tax1,430.57702.011,131.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,833.822,108.40347.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items1.72-0.35-0.33
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,835.542,108.05347.00
Minority Interest0.210.01-0.43
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.0749.75-31.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,835.822,157.81315.39
Equity Share Capital293.07306.19306.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.647.051.03
Diluted EPS9.647.051.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.647.051.03
Diluted EPS9.647.051.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #NMDC #Results
first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:33 am

