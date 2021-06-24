NMDC Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,847.57 crore, up 114.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,847.57 crore in March 2021 up 114.84% from Rs. 3,187.34 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,835.82 crore in March 2021 up 799.15% from Rs. 315.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,325.45 crore in March 2021 up 166.78% from Rs. 1,621.34 crore in March 2020.

NMDC EPS has increased to Rs. 9.64 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2020.

NMDC shares closed at 185.40 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.05% returns over the last 6 months and 112.61% over the last 12 months.