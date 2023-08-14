English
    NMDC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,394.66 crore, up 13.17% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NMDC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,394.66 crore in June 2023 up 13.17% from Rs. 4,767.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,652.22 crore in June 2023 up 14.59% from Rs. 1,441.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,287.73 crore in June 2023 up 11.9% from Rs. 2,044.39 crore in June 2022.

    NMDC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.92 in June 2022.

    NMDC shares closed at 113.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and -1.77% over the last 12 months.

    NMDC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,394.665,851.374,767.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,394.665,851.374,767.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.684.6515.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks76.68-424.87-380.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost364.93458.81327.83
    Depreciation69.2293.3984.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--97.2436.61
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,956.853,553.192,869.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,924.302,068.961,813.47
    Other Income294.21-8.85145.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,218.512,060.111,959.46
    Interest6.1911.7715.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,212.322,048.341,944.12
    Exceptional Items--1,237.27--
    P/L Before Tax2,212.323,285.611,944.12
    Tax551.121,008.48476.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,661.202,277.131,467.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.16-0.19-0.13
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,661.042,276.941,467.65
    Minority Interest---0.050.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-8.82-5.36-25.89
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,652.222,271.531,441.89
    Equity Share Capital293.07293.07293.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.647.754.92
    Diluted EPS5.647.754.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.647.754.92
    Diluted EPS5.647.754.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

