 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

NMDC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,767.07 crore, down 26.8% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NMDC are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,767.07 crore in June 2022 down 26.8% from Rs. 6,512.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,441.89 crore in June 2022 down 54.75% from Rs. 3,186.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,044.39 crore in June 2022 down 52.68% from Rs. 4,320.33 crore in June 2021.

NMDC EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.87 in June 2021.

NMDC shares closed at 107.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.99% returns over the last 6 months and -40.07% over the last 12 months.

NMDC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,767.07 6,702.24 6,512.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,767.07 6,702.24 6,512.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.43 31.92 29.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -380.94 -424.42 -535.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 327.83 465.37 268.88
Depreciation 84.93 111.80 55.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 36.61 87.99 50.03
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,869.74 3,858.81 2,523.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,813.47 2,570.77 4,120.90
Other Income 145.99 332.59 144.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,959.46 2,903.36 4,264.99
Interest 15.34 25.15 3.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,944.12 2,878.21 4,261.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,944.12 2,878.21 4,261.99
Tax 476.34 1,065.01 1,070.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,467.78 1,813.20 3,191.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.13 -0.22 -0.15
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,467.65 1,812.98 3,191.30
Minority Interest 0.13 0.16 0.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates -25.89 4.31 -5.22
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,441.89 1,817.45 3,186.20
Equity Share Capital 293.07 293.07 293.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.92 6.20 10.87
Diluted EPS 4.92 6.20 10.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.92 6.20 10.87
Diluted EPS 4.92 6.20 10.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #NMDC #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.