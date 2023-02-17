NMDC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,719.99 crore, down 36.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,719.99 crore in December 2022 down 36.67% from Rs. 5,873.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 912.23 crore in December 2022 down 55.5% from Rs. 2,049.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,345.38 crore in December 2022 down 51.33% from Rs. 2,764.11 crore in December 2021.