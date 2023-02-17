 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NMDC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,719.99 crore, down 36.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NMDC are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,719.99 crore in December 2022 down 36.67% from Rs. 5,873.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 912.23 crore in December 2022 down 55.5% from Rs. 2,049.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,345.38 crore in December 2022 down 51.33% from Rs. 2,764.11 crore in December 2021.

NMDC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,719.99 3,328.45 5,873.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,719.99 3,328.45 5,873.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.83 23.68 23.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -291.65 600.86 -168.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 345.71 398.22 312.26
Depreciation 83.71 74.15 60.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 77.03 52.12 37.76
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,421.45 1,402.41 3,057.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,056.91 777.01 2,550.52
Other Income 204.76 426.32 152.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,261.67 1,203.33 2,703.43
Interest 29.93 18.19 9.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,231.74 1,185.14 2,694.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,231.74 1,185.14 2,694.24
Tax 327.62 299.36 645.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 904.12 885.78 2,048.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.23 -0.13 -0.13
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 903.89 885.65 2,048.40
Minority Interest -1.44 0.26 0.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates 9.78 86.31 1.32
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 912.23 972.22 2,049.81
Equity Share Capital 293.07 293.07 293.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.11 3.32 6.99
Diluted EPS 3.11 3.32 6.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.11 3.32 6.99
Diluted EPS 3.11 3.32 6.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
