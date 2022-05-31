 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NLC India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,579.26 crore, up 18.8% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NLC India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,579.26 crore in March 2022 up 18.8% from Rs. 2,171.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 439.73 crore in March 2022 down 32.85% from Rs. 654.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,068.99 crore in March 2022 down 15.61% from Rs. 1,266.69 crore in March 2021.

NLC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.72 in March 2021.

NLC India shares closed at 78.60 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.29% returns over the last 6 months and 30.67% over the last 12 months.

NLC India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,579.26 2,423.59 2,171.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,579.26 2,423.59 2,171.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -178.71 179.30 -23.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 661.04 676.27 721.09
Depreciation 519.89 344.24 314.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,224.35 749.45 840.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 352.69 474.33 317.75
Other Income 196.41 86.00 634.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 549.10 560.33 952.18
Interest 169.99 185.68 232.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 379.11 374.65 720.05
Exceptional Items 116.00 -33.77 271.94
P/L Before Tax 495.11 340.88 991.99
Tax 55.38 111.26 337.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 439.73 229.62 654.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 439.73 229.62 654.80
Equity Share Capital 1,386.64 1,386.64 1,386.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.17 1.66 4.72
Diluted EPS 3.17 1.66 4.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.17 1.66 4.72
Diluted EPS 3.17 1.66 4.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 03:05 pm
