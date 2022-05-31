NLC India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,579.26 crore, up 18.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,579.26 crore in March 2022 up 18.8% from Rs. 2,171.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 439.73 crore in March 2022 down 32.85% from Rs. 654.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,068.99 crore in March 2022 down 15.61% from Rs. 1,266.69 crore in March 2021.

NLC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.72 in March 2021.

NLC India shares closed at 78.60 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.29% returns over the last 6 months and 30.67% over the last 12 months.