NLC India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,274.52 crore, up 19.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,274.52 crore in March 2020 up 19.57% from Rs. 1,902.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 392.48 crore in March 2020 up 35.28% from Rs. 290.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,207.58 crore in March 2020 up 105.02% from Rs. 589.01 crore in March 2019.

NLC India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.96 in March 2019.

NLC India shares closed at 48.90 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.77% returns over the last 6 months and -21.82% over the last 12 months.