NLC India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,902.31 crore, down 25.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,902.31 crore in March 2019 down 25.19% from Rs. 2,542.87 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 290.13 crore in March 2019 down 67.47% from Rs. 892.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 589.01 crore in March 2019 down 49.34% from Rs. 1,162.69 crore in March 2018.

NLC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.96 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.49 in March 2018.

NLC India shares closed at 64.65 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.74% returns over the last 6 months and -24.47% over the last 12 months.