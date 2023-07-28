NLC India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,601.01 crore, down 15.95% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,601.01 4,295.58 3,094.46 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,601.01 4,295.58 3,094.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 116.98 -23.09 191.66 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 631.29 564.05 646.65 Depreciation 367.00 373.62 341.92 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 879.66 2,268.14 882.48 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 606.08 1,112.86 1,031.75 Other Income 88.64 739.53 82.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 694.72 1,852.39 1,113.83 Interest 173.89 161.63 171.14 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 520.83 1,690.76 942.69 Exceptional Items -33.25 -534.72 -185.54 P/L Before Tax 487.58 1,156.04 757.15 Tax 156.56 382.24 251.07 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 331.02 773.80 506.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 331.02 773.80 506.08 Equity Share Capital 1,386.64 1,386.64 1,386.64 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.39 5.58 3.65 Diluted EPS 2.39 5.58 3.65 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.39 5.58 3.65 Diluted EPS 2.39 5.58 3.65 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited