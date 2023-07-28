English
    NLC India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,601.01 crore, down 15.95% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NLC India are:Net Sales at Rs 2,601.01 crore in June 2023 down 15.95% from Rs. 3,094.46 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 331.02 crore in June 2023 down 34.59% from Rs. 506.08 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,061.72 crore in June 2023 down 27.07% from Rs. 1,455.75 crore in June 2022.
    NLC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.65 in June 2022.NLC India shares closed at 118.60 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.76% returns over the last 6 months and 79.56% over the last 12 months.
    NLC India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,601.014,295.583,094.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,601.014,295.583,094.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks116.98-23.09191.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost631.29564.05646.65
    Depreciation367.00373.62341.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses879.662,268.14882.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax606.081,112.861,031.75
    Other Income88.64739.5382.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax694.721,852.391,113.83
    Interest173.89161.63171.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax520.831,690.76942.69
    Exceptional Items-33.25-534.72-185.54
    P/L Before Tax487.581,156.04757.15
    Tax156.56382.24251.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities331.02773.80506.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period331.02773.80506.08
    Equity Share Capital1,386.641,386.641,386.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.395.583.65
    Diluted EPS2.395.583.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.395.583.65
    Diluted EPS2.395.583.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #NLC India #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:44 pm

