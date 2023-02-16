 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

NLC India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,812.21 crore, up 16.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NLC India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,812.21 crore in December 2022 up 16.03% from Rs. 2,423.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 398.84 crore in December 2022 down 273.7% from Rs. 229.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,456.25 crore in December 2022 up 60.99% from Rs. 904.57 crore in December 2021.

NLC India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,812.21 2,752.75 2,423.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,812.21 2,752.75 2,423.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 54.13 45.72 179.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 620.64 694.98 676.27
Depreciation 365.81 338.34 344.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,032.09 1,013.99 749.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 739.54 659.72 474.33
Other Income 350.90 68.39 86.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,090.44 728.11 560.33
Interest 169.14 253.72 185.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 921.30 474.39 374.65
Exceptional Items -1,645.13 60.41 -33.77
P/L Before Tax -723.83 534.80 340.88
Tax -324.99 167.59 111.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -398.84 367.21 229.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -398.84 367.21 229.62
Equity Share Capital 1,386.64 1,386.64 1,386.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.88 2.65 1.66
Diluted EPS -2.88 2.65 1.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.88 2.65 1.66
Diluted EPS -2.88 2.65 1.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited