NLC India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,812.21 crore, up 16.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NLC India are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,812.21 crore in December 2022 up 16.03% from Rs. 2,423.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 398.84 crore in December 2022 down 273.7% from Rs. 229.62 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,456.25 crore in December 2022 up 60.99% from Rs. 904.57 crore in December 2021.
NLC India shares closed at 76.30 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.42% returns over the last 6 months and 15.96% over the last 12 months.
|
|NLC India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,812.21
|2,752.75
|2,423.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,812.21
|2,752.75
|2,423.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|54.13
|45.72
|179.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|620.64
|694.98
|676.27
|Depreciation
|365.81
|338.34
|344.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,032.09
|1,013.99
|749.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|739.54
|659.72
|474.33
|Other Income
|350.90
|68.39
|86.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,090.44
|728.11
|560.33
|Interest
|169.14
|253.72
|185.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|921.30
|474.39
|374.65
|Exceptional Items
|-1,645.13
|60.41
|-33.77
|P/L Before Tax
|-723.83
|534.80
|340.88
|Tax
|-324.99
|167.59
|111.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-398.84
|367.21
|229.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-398.84
|367.21
|229.62
|Equity Share Capital
|1,386.64
|1,386.64
|1,386.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|2.65
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|2.65
|1.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|2.65
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|2.65
|1.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited