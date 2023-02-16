English
    NLC India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,812.21 crore, up 16.03% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NLC India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,812.21 crore in December 2022 up 16.03% from Rs. 2,423.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 398.84 crore in December 2022 down 273.7% from Rs. 229.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,456.25 crore in December 2022 up 60.99% from Rs. 904.57 crore in December 2021.

    NLC India shares closed at 76.30 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.42% returns over the last 6 months and 15.96% over the last 12 months.

    NLC India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,812.212,752.752,423.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,812.212,752.752,423.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks54.1345.72179.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost620.64694.98676.27
    Depreciation365.81338.34344.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,032.091,013.99749.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax739.54659.72474.33
    Other Income350.9068.3986.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,090.44728.11560.33
    Interest169.14253.72185.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax921.30474.39374.65
    Exceptional Items-1,645.1360.41-33.77
    P/L Before Tax-723.83534.80340.88
    Tax-324.99167.59111.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-398.84367.21229.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-398.84367.21229.62
    Equity Share Capital1,386.641,386.641,386.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.882.651.66
    Diluted EPS-2.882.651.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.882.651.66
    Diluted EPS-2.882.651.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

