NLC India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,812.21 crore, up 16.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,812.21 crore in December 2022 up 16.03% from Rs. 2,423.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 398.84 crore in December 2022 down 273.7% from Rs. 229.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,456.25 crore in December 2022 up 60.99% from Rs. 904.57 crore in December 2021.

NLC India shares closed at 76.30 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.42% returns over the last 6 months and 15.96% over the last 12 months.