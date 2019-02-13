NLC India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,873.82 crore, up 9.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,873.82 crore in December 2018 up 9.81% from Rs. 1,706.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 329.49 crore in December 2018 up 5% from Rs. 313.80 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 752.91 crore in December 2018 up 9.34% from Rs. 688.60 crore in December 2017.

NLC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.25 in December 2017.

NLC India shares closed at 64.90 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.58% returns over the last 6 months and -36.25% over the last 12 months.