NLC India Q4 profit rises 52% to Rs 757 crore; declares 15% final dividend

PTI
June 28, 2021 / 08:23 PM IST
 
 
NLC India Ltd on Monday reported a nearly 52 per cent jump in consolidated profit to Rs 756.83 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 498.12 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated income of the PSU in the January-March period increased to Rs 3,550.48 crore from Rs 3,405.14 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The power dues collection for the group for the year was 114 per cent of the invoices raised amounting to Rs 11,375 crore which is the highest ever, the PSU said in a statement.

"Despite the pandemic situation, the company reported total income for the year up by 1.77 per cent to Rs 11,798.42 crore," the PSU said.

"The EBIDTA for the year has also jumped by 6.13 per cent to Rs 5,151.18 crore from Rs 4,853.64 crore," it added.

The board has recommended final dividend of 15 per cent apart from the already declared interim dividend of 10 per cent for the year 2020-21, NLC India said.
first published: Jun 28, 2021 08:23 pm

